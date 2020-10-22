Imran says economy ‘finally headed in right direction’

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the country is finally headed in the right direction as he hailed the $73 million current account surplus during September, bringing the surplus of the first quarter to $792 million compared to a $1.5 billion deficit during the same period last year.

“Great news for Pakistan. We are headed in right direction finally,” the Prime Minister tweeted. The Prime Minister also mentioned that the exports grew by 29 per cent and the remittances grew by 9 per cent over previous month. Pakistan’s current account balance posted a surplus for the third successive month in September, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Continued buoyancy in remittances (up 9 per cent month-on-month) and a broad-based rebound in exports (up 29 per cent) drove the current account surplus in September. While imports also picked up in line with the on-going revival in domestic economic activity, the SBP said. The current account balance without official transfers also witnessed a surplus of $738 million in the first quarter as compared to the deficit of $1.66 billion in period of last year.

Balance of trade in goods edged up to $5.25 billion in July-Sept 2020-21 from $5.05 billion in same period of the year 2019-20. On the other hand, the deficit of trade in services narrowed to $539 million compared to $1.1 billion in the period under review. As a percentage of GDP, the current account balance witnessed a surplus of 1.2 per cent in the three months of the current fiscal year as opposed to deficit of 2.3 per cent in the same period of last year.