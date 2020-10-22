MBE awarded to British Pakistani engineer

LONDON: British Pakistani engineer Nasir Khan has been awarded the Most Excellent Order (MBE) on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020 due to his services for the Muslim and Black & Ethnic Minority (BAME) communities in the UK.

Khan co-founded Muslims in Rail C.I.C which is a social enterprise and community interest company with the vision to “Connect, grow and inspire Muslims working or seeking work in the rail industry”.

Responding to the prestigious award, Khan said: “I am very honoured to receive this award. Having been a champion of inter-faith relations for many years, promoting equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) awareness has always been very personal to me.”

The Queen awards the MBE award for outstanding achievements or services to the community which has had a long-term, significant impact. Khan added that: “Never did I imagine that my passion would result in the formation of a network of like-minded people and the founding of a social enterprise called Muslims in Rail C.I.C.”

Khan has also developed standard plans and guidance for multi-faith rooms and helped with the creation of over 75+ multi-faith rooms across the UK. In 2016, Khan served as the chair of Network Rail’s Multi-Faith Network, Project Griffin which comprised of training for terrorism awareness.

Khan also launched the ‘Just Ask’ campaign, the purpose of which was to promote interfaith dialogue and not debate. Several posters regarding the campaign were produced and distributed everywhere in the UK.

In celebration of one of their directors receiving the prestigious MBE award Currie & Brown released a press release stating, “In the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020, Nasir Khan, director in Currie & Brown’s London office, has been awarded an MBE for services to Muslim representation in the rail industry.

“Nasir co-founded Muslims in Rail, a not-for-profit enterprise which seeks to connect, grow and inspire Muslims working, or seeking a career, in the rail industry. Launched in 2017, Muslims in Rail organises social networking events, outreach programmes and STEM education support to inspire the next generation of industry professionals.”