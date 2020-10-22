Gas explosion kills seven in Karachi

Ag APP

KARACHI: At least seven people were killed and 26 injured after an explosion ripped through a multi-storey residential building in Karachi. Preliminary investigations determined the blast was caused by a gas leak, Geo News reported.

Rescue efforts began soon after the explosion. The Sindh Rescue and Medical Services (SRMS) told state media that “fully equipped ambulances responded within 12 minutes to the blast location”. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, where the condition of three people was said to be critical.

The first two floors of the building were severely damaged, and authorities encountered difficulties in rescuing people trapped on the upper floors as the staircase was damaged due to the blast.

“A stove burner was found at the scene. The burner has been handed over to area’s police,” the Bomb Disposal Squad said in its preliminary report. They also clarified that they had found no explosive material at the crime scene, or any evidence suggesting an explosive device was used. The explosion was intense enough to shatter windowpanes of nearby buildings.

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani was on site and directed the officials to expedite the relief and rescue work, while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered the provincial police chief and Commissioner Karachi to submit a report within 48 hours, a statement said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the loss of lives, while federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi called for a thorough investigation of the blast. Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah also expressed his condolences.