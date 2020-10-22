Shahbaz allowed home food, other facilities in prison

LAHORE: An accountability court of Lahore, considering Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s medical history, directed prison authorities to allow him food from home among other facilities while he is incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat jail.

The court ordered the authorities to also provide a mattress, chair and other necessary facilities. Judge Jawadul Hassan announced the decision over a petition filed in the court seeking facilities for the opposition leader in jail.

The court also directed the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail to submit a report over providing facilities to Sharif in the next hearing. The PML-N had filed a petition in the accountability court seeking facilities for Sharif in jail according to the law.

A day earlier, the accountability court had sent Sharif to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a money laundering reference. The NAB had filed a Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against Sharif and his family members on August 17.