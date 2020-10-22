Afridi conferred federal minister status

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday conferred the status of federal minister on Shehryar Afridi, MNA/chairman parliamentary committee on Kashmir, with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the PM office.
According to official sources, Afridi was given the status of federal minister for his effective diplomacy on the Kashmir cause.
Earlier, Afridi was serving as the chairman parliamentary committee on Kashmir as minister of state.