Thu Oct 22, 2020
October 22, 2020

Afridi conferred federal minister status

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday conferred the status of federal minister on Shehryar Afridi, MNA/chairman parliamentary committee on Kashmir, with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the PM office.

According to official sources, Afridi was given the status of federal minister for his effective diplomacy on the Kashmir cause.

Earlier, Afridi was serving as the chairman parliamentary committee on Kashmir as minister of state.

