Pakistan may slip back to heightened virus curbs, warns NCOC

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday noted with alarm that there was a “clear resurgence” of the coronavirus in the country and indicated it could be compelled to take strict measures after the country saw its highest daily deaths since early August.

In a statement, the body, which is chaired by planning minister Asad Umar, said it was “closely monitoring” the prevailing Covid situation and if there was no improvement in standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance, the NCOC would “have no choice but to revert to strict measures leading to re-closures of services”.

The warning came as Pakistan saw its highest single-day deaths since August 6, after 19 people died in the 24-hour period leading to Wednesday. Active cases rose to 9,378 after 660 more people tested positive for the disease. Some 833 patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 88 of them on ventilator.

Cases and deaths have been increasing as top government functionaries, among them the Prime Minister, urging people in vain to follow SOPs to prevent a second wave of the virus in the cooler months.

The NCOC on Wednesday held a special meeting to take stock of the increasing trend of the disease with all provincial chief secretaries coming together via video link. The forum said there was a “clear resurgence of disease where death numbers are also increasing”.

All chief secretaries were asked to strictly implement SOPs — with “strict punitive actions” over violations. Sectors believed to be high risk — transport, markets, marriage halls, restaurants and public gatherings would be given a special focus.

“Administrative actions will be initiated against SOPs’ violators whereas wearing of face masks and social distancing must be ensured,” the forum added.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has introduced “effective” coronavirus SOPs for all international passengers arriving in Pakistan. The new SOPs will remain in place for inbound international flights till December 31, 2020, under which passengers are required to register themselves by installing the Pass Track App, according to an official document.