PDM trying to sow discord among institutions: govt

ISLAMABAD: Opposition’s alliance – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Wednesday locked horns in the aftermath of Capt (retd) Safdar’s arrest episode, with opposition lawmakers slamming the Prime Minister’s silence and government mouthpieces characterising the controversy an attempt to “sow discord” among institutions.

In a press conference, former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervez Ashraf, as well as former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Akram Durrani questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s silence over the events surrounding Safdar’s arrest in Karachi earlier this week on charges of “violating the sanctity” of the Quaid’s mausoleum after he chanted slogans inside the shrine.

Following the arrest, PDM representatives had claimed that the police had been put under pressure to pick Safdar up, with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a press conference alleging that Sindh police chief Mushtaq Mahar’s office had been surrounded at 2am before the arrest and that he was taken away to an unknown location at 4 in the morning. The alleged episode triggered the police’s top leadership to apply for leave en masse.

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa took notice of the incident and ordered the Corps Commander Karachi to immediately inquire into the circumstances and submit a report. Gen Bajwa also spoke to Bilawal over the phone. After the Army chief’s swift response, the Sindh police officers deferred their leave requests.

In the presser on Wednesday, Abbasi said he expressed solidarity with the Sindh government and also extended his support to Sindh Police for taking a “principled stance” on the matter. “Every citizen in Sindh is feeling insecure,” said Abbasi.

He said had the Constitution reigned supreme, the Prime Minister would have made a phone call to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah after such events transpired. “But did the Prime Minister deliver a speech? Did he issue a statement?” asked the PML-N stalwart. Addressing PM Imran Khan directly, he continued to ask: “Do you not care about the federation? Are you worried at all about the provinces?”

When he spoke, Raja Pervez Ashraf said the government was “dragging national institutions into politics”. “The Prime Minister should have come forward and laid down the facts before the nation. He should have spoken to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah,” the PPP leader said.

In response, information minister Shibli Faraz said the opposition was trying to sow discord among institutions. “They do not know that they are playing with fire,” he said, in a terse news conference. He also said the opposition would be held accountable for their “attempts to spread uncertainty and chaos”.

Radio Pakistan quoted Faraz as saying the opposition was trying to mislead the people of Pakistan but it would not succeed in its nefarious designs. Faraz said the opposition tried its “level best to politicise the Karachi incident and today Indian TV channels are showing pictures of opposition leaders in this regard”. He said the opposition was trying to “deflect attention from their corruption cases” but the cases would be taken to their logical conclusion to save future of Pakistan’s coming generations.