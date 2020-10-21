Albayrak completes clearance operation in city

LAHORE: In order to maintain proper cleanliness in the provincial capital, the Albayrak Waste Management Company on Tuesday successfully completed its two-week long open plot clearance operation during which 34,500 tons of solid waste was lifted.

According to the company spokesperson, the company deputed additional vehicles in the field to ensure timely waste collection from the city roads and streets.

The operation was conducted in different towns of Zone-1 of city. She urged the citizens to avoid garbage burning as it added to increase pollution and smog.