No justice where Centre attacks provinces: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said justice could not be served where the federation attacked provinces and a top officer of a province was kidnapped. Talking to reporters here, he said, “The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not decide about the nature of cases to date. Thousands of worthless documents were submitted to court. Only that decision would be announced which would be sent in writing to the court.” “Season two of arrests is about to begin. We have been facing NAB cases for two and a half years,” he said, adding that cases were being created to defame the PML-N, reports the media. “Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers were hiding behind the national institutions time and again. Politics has been taken towards anarchy,” he added.