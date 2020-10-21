CM blasts opposition for spreading chaos

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that across the board accountability of the corrupt would be continued under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. The chief minister regretted that the Opp was continuing the sole agenda of saving their looted money. Those who are involved in a totis viribus tirade against the institutions are an enemy of the nation and anti-state narrative is a conspicuous proof of the mental state of the so-called leaders, he said.