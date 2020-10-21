close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
October 21, 2020

‘Political actors’ out to hide their corruption: Shibli

NR
News Report
October 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the plunderers of national wealth would be held accountable for every penny. "Political actors have been staging a drama over the past few days with the aim to save their corruption done in the past tenures," he tweeted. The minister maintained that these people were national criminals, as they had looted the national exchequer. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not bow down to any pressure and hold all the corrupt elements accountable.

