Law to protect home-based workers rights demanded

LAHORE: Representatives of home-based workers from different areas of Lahore and officials from different government departments met in a consultation “Rights of Home-Based Worker and Need for Legal Protection” on here Tuesday, organised by Labour Education Foundation on the occasion of International Home-Based Worker Day.

A large number of home-based workers, civil society organisations and government representatives attended this consultation. There are 20 million home-based workers (HBWs) in Pakistan of which 71 per cent (two-third) are women. Most of them are piece-rate workers, involved in manufacturing and post-manufacturing tasks, such as garment stitching, embroidery, knitting, carpet weaving and handlooms, woodwork, shoe-making and other handicrafts, bangle making, fruit and vegetable processing and packaging, etc. Sometimes their work is linked with international brands through the factories producing for such brands.

The Home-Based Worker Union members Shazia Ghafoor, Asia Waheed, Aqsa, Sumera and Kaneez Kausar shared that they are poorly remunerated and the situation of occupational health and safety is alarming. Additionally, women get paid less than their male counterparts for the same amount of work. They do not have access to government social protection mechanism that is provided to workers in the formal sector of the economy. Such a dismal situation prevails simply because of the absence of law for home-based workers in Punjab which results in not recognising them as workers.

The representatives of government including Mazhar Abbas from Human Rights and Minority Affair, Gulam Abbas - Assistant Director Punjab Treaty Implementation Cell and Muhammad Najeeb from Women Development Department shared the initiative of Punjab government for HBWs. Representatives of NGO sector Ume Laila Azhar and trade union leader Rana Hassan also spoke on this consultation.

At the end of the consultation, Khalid Mahmood, director Labour Education Foundation, highlighted that the bill has been approved by the Punjab Cabinet and to be sent to the Standing Committee on Labour Rights but the standing committee on labour is still without a chair.

Home-based workers and other stakeholders strongly demanded that the legal process of passing the bill from Punjab Assembly should be completed immediately. At the end of the consultation, HBWs gave themselves a standing ovation to recognise their contribution in the economy.