Stray dogs kill shrine’s custodian

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Stray dogs mauled and killed an elderly custodian of a shrine on Tuesday.Gul Hassan Gopang, the custodian of the shrine of Syed Azeem Shah, was attacked and killed by stray dogs in Mohallah Mohammadabad at night. Reportedly, the dogs dragged his body the whole night. In the morning, the locals spotted the mutilated body of the custodian lying in fields. The other day, stray dogs had attacked and killed two younger siblings. The locals staged a protest against the inaction on the part of relevant authorities against stray dogs.

BODY OF NEWBORN FOUND: The body of a newborn was found from a canal. Locals informed the police that body of newborn boy was floating in the canal near Pul-e-Sunni area.