Locals deprived of cash, valuables

KASUR: Several people were deprived of cash and other valuables in different areas of Kasur. Four bandits entered the house of Arif near Mecca City, Qutba, and took away cash, gold jewellery, a motorcycle and other valuables worth Rs 1 million. Thieves stole the car of Iftikhar near Tamir Bank Khadian. Gunmen entered the house of Tuseef near Gaga Sarai Saddar Phoolnagar and stole eight tola gold jewellery, Rs 50,000 and other valuables. Bandits snatched Rs 35,000 from Sarwar near Dina Nath Saddar Phoolnagar cemetery. Thieves entered the outhouse of Ijaz near Dastgir Colony, Changa Manga and stole six goats. Thieves entered the house of Shafique near Haveli Ajib Singh, Sheikham and took away valuables. Robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from Saqib near Rode Village, Sarai Mughal. Three gunmen snatched a motorcycle and Rs 6,000 from Abu Huraira near Allahabad. Four robbers snatched Rs 100,000 and two mobile phones from Babar, Nadeem, Sharafat and others near Qila Ganja Road Thay Sheikham.

BODY RECOVERED: Sadr Kasur police Tuesday recovered a body of an unidentified man lying near Karmanwala Hotel, Depalpur Road. The police was informed about the body and the body was shifted to hospital.