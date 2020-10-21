BVH doctor dies from COVID-19

BAHAWALPUR: Professor of Medicine and head of Medical Ward No 2 of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Prof Dr M Fayyaz died of COVID-19 on Monday night. Emergency Ward Director Dr Amir Mehmood Bukhari told that Dr Arshad Ch, Prof Dr Hashim Raza, Dr

Hassan and deceased Dr M Fayyaz were tested corona positive during the last week and three doctors were quarantined at their homes.Now total 59 corona positive patients were under treatment and nine of them were admitted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital, he told. As many as six new corona cases had been reported here on Tuesday, he said.