Wed Oct 21, 2020
October 21, 2020

CAA’s financial irregularities: Slow pace of probe irks PAC body

National

October 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday expressed its annoyance on slow pace of investigations of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in financial irregularities in Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The PAC’s sub-committee meeting was held with the chair of its convener Syed Naveed Qamar. The briefing was given on the cases sent to the NAB by the committee with regard to financial irregularities in New Islamabad Airport. The convener expressed his annoyance over slow pace of probe by the NAB on the cases with regard to financial irregularities in New Islamabad Airport.

While expressing his annoyance Naveed Qamar said these cases were sent to NAB in the year 2017, but despite passing three years the NAB failed to complete inquiry in this regard. “Whatever the cases referred by the PAC to NAB, no progress in probe was ever made,” he remarked. He directed to complete the investigation in these cases of financial irregularities in Islamabad New Airport.

