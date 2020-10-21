LAHORE: With continuous dry weather across the country, river flows show downward trend ahead of wheat sowing season in the country.

According to Water & Power Development Authority (WAODA), the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages recorded on Tuesday is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 36500 cusecs and Outflows 58000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera:

Inflows 6000 cusecs and Outflows 6000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 7400 cusecs and Outflows 32000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 13300 cusecs and Outflows 5400 cusecs. Barrages:

Jinnah: Inflows 79100 cusecs and Outflows 72600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 62400 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 52400 cusecs and Outflows 51900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 5400 cusecs and Outflows ‘Nil’ cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 61600 cusecs and Outflows 50100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 47400 cusecs and outflows 16500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 19700 cusecs and Outflows 5200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1526.61 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.682 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1215.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.349 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.153 MAF.