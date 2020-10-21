Olympia win two matches in Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Olympia won two and Remington Pharma/Barry's one match in the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 opening day encounters played under American system here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.
In the two-chukker match between Olympia and Team AR|PR/Sakuf/Sherwood, Olympia recorded a convincing 4-1.5 victory. From Olympia, Ch Hassan Mansoor banged in a brace while Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Ghulam Mustufa Monnoo converted one goal each. From the losing side, the only goal came from Raja Arslan Najeeb.
In the two-chukker match between Team AR|PR/Sakuf/Sherwood and Remington Pharma/Barry's, the latter won it by 6-2.5. From the winning side, Agha Musa Ali Khan hammered a hat-trick, Emilio Novilo struck a brace and Ch Hayat Mehmood hit one. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Arslan Najeeb and Zubair Khalid scored one goal each.
The two-chukker match between Olympia and Remington Pharma/Barry's proved to be a thriller, where the former beat the latter 4.5-3. From the winning side, Abdul Rehman Monnoo banged in a brace while Ch Hassan Mansoor and Ghulam Mustufa Monnoo converted one goal apeice. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Emilio Novilo scored all the three goals.
Later in a four-chukker match, FG Polo Team outsmarted Master Paints Black by 8.5-5. From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Abbas Mukhtar smashed six goals while the remaining two came from Amirreza Behboudi. From the losing side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck a quartet while Sufi Muhammad Uzair scored one.
The 10 teams taking part in the annual Polo in Pink event are Olympia, ARPR/Sakuf/Sherwood, Remington/Barry's, FG Polo, Master Paints Black, Master Paints, AOS, Guard Group, Magic River and Zacky Farms. Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Omer Sadik said: "The Lahore Polo Club has a long history of arranging events for social causes. To raise awareness of breast cancer and to raise funds for a specialized breast cancer hospital in Lahore, the Pink Ribbon Pakistan are co-hosts of this prestigious event."Founder and CEO Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab said: “Polo in Pink event is a fun day out created to support breast cancer awareness in Pakistan. This is a wonderful initiative and we are confident that it will help Pink Ribbon extend its message to the masses."