Olympia win two matches in Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020

LAHORE: Olympia won two and Remington Pharma/Barry's one match in the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 opening day encounters played under American system here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the two-chukker match between Olympia and Team AR|PR/Sakuf/Sherwood, Olympia recorded a convincing 4-1.5 victory. From Olympia, Ch Hassan Mansoor banged in a brace while Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Ghulam Mustufa Monnoo converted one goal each. From the losing side, the only goal came from Raja Arslan Najeeb.

In the two-chukker match between Team AR|PR/Sakuf/Sherwood and Remington Pharma/Barry's, the latter won it by 6-2.5. From the winning side, Agha Musa Ali Khan hammered a hat-trick, Emilio Novilo struck a brace and Ch Hayat Mehmood hit one. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Arslan Najeeb and Zubair Khalid scored one goal each.

The two-chukker match between Olympia and Remington Pharma/Barry's proved to be a thriller, where the former beat the latter 4.5-3. From the winning side, Abdul Rehman Monnoo banged in a brace while Ch Hassan Mansoor and Ghulam Mustufa Monnoo converted one goal apeice. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Emilio Novilo scored all the three goals.

Later in a four-chukker match, FG Polo Team outsmarted Master Paints Black by 8.5-5. From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Abbas Mukhtar smashed six goals while the remaining two came from Amirreza Behboudi. From the losing side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck a quartet while Sufi Muhammad Uzair scored one.

The 10 teams taking part in the annual Polo in Pink event are Olympia, ARPR/Sakuf/Sherwood, Remington/Barry's, FG Polo, Master Paints Black, Master Paints, AOS, Guard Group, Magic River and Zacky Farms. Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Omer Sadik said: "The Lahore Polo Club has a long history of arranging events for social causes. To raise awareness of breast cancer and to raise funds for a specialized breast cancer hospital in Lahore, the Pink Ribbon Pakistan are co-hosts of this prestigious event."Founder and CEO Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab said: “Polo in Pink event is a fun day out created to support breast cancer awareness in Pakistan. This is a wonderful initiative and we are confident that it will help Pink Ribbon extend its message to the masses."