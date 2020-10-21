ATC announces death sentence to 3 kidnappers

Rawalpindi: The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) no. III, Rawalpindi Judge Raja Pervez Akhtar Tuesday awarded two times death sentence to each accused involved in kidnapping of 14-years old girl, student of class 8. The court has also ordered to confiscate all moveable and immoveable properties of the accused in this regard.

On March 13, 2020, Rawat Police Station registered a case against three accused; Abid Hussain, Riaz Ahmed and Muhammad Amir, residents of Muzaffar Ghar, in kidnapping of a 14-year old girl. After taking dinner, the girl was walking in front of her house when the three accused kidnapped her by dragging the teenager into a vehicle.

According to Rawat Police Station, the kidnappers made the girl unconscious before kidnapping her. Later, they demanded ransom of Rs10 million from her family for her release. But, family agreed to pay Rs3,000,000 on the occasion.

The kidnappers released the girl after five days and took Rs3,000,000. After that, police traced the accused through telephone calls and arrested three accused. The police recovered Rs2,270,000 from the accused and presented the recovered amount in the court.