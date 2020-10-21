Minister okays extension of contracts for FJWU employees

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid approved the extension of contracts for ad hoc employees of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University and its affiliated institutions in the syndicate meeting of the FJWU here on Tuesday.

The minister approved the decisions of the 20th syndicate meeting and approved extension of contracts of ad hoc employees of the FJWU and its affiliated institutions. The minister approved funds for revamping Pathology Lab and granted sanction for positions of Assistant Professor Urology. The FJWU team also presented progress on development of hostel facility `in Mozang Teaching Hospital. The minister said, “The construction work of Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital is going apace at Ganga Ram and progress is being made on all Mother and Child Hospitals. Seven Mother and Child Hospitals in Punjab are a gift to people of Punjab from Prime Minister Imran Khan.”