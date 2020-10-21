Ben Lister becomes first ‘Covid replacement’ in cricket

DUBAI: The Plunket Shield in New Zealand became the first tournament to feature a ‘COVID replacement’, in keeping with the new interim playing regulations in world cricket.

Ben Lister turned out for Auckland in their match against Otago, which started on Tuesday in place of Mark Chapman, who reported feeling ill on Monday, and as per the new precautions in place during the global pandemic, will await the results of his Covid-19 test.

In June, the ICC changed playing conditions to allow substitutes in Test cricket if a player showed symptoms of the virus.

Lister, a left-arm medium pacer, took 1/40 in the first innings. Chapman can come into the XI if his tests are cleared.