Sindh overcome Central Punjab by three wickets

KARACHI: Sindh defeated Central Punjab by three wickets on the final day of their three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI match here at KCCA Stadium on Tuesday.

Saad Khan and Hasan Mohsin helped Sindh to a three-wicket win against Central Punjab.

Needing 59 runs to win, Sindh resumed the day at 43 for four and sealed the match in an extended morning session.

Saad scored 39. Hasan scored 26 not out. Ahmed Safi Abdullah took all three Sindh’s wickets that fell on the third day.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed got 13 wickets in the match.

At TMC Ground, Northern managed to play out a draw against Southern Punjab. Resuming their second innings on 130 for three, Southern Punjab declared their innings on 250 for the loss of five wickets. Salman Ali Agha was dismissed by Raja Farzan Khan after he had reached 92. He hit six fours. Mohammad Umair contributed an unbeaten 50, smashing three fours.

Raza Hasan grabbed three wickets for 96, completing 10 wickets in the match.

Chasing 286 runs to win the match, Northern had lost five wickets for 61, but Kashif Iqbal and Nihaal Mansoor knitted a 82-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Kashif’s unbeaten knock of 54 included three fours. Nihaal scored 49, hitting three sixes and as many fours.

By the end of the match, Northern had managed 145 for six in 62.2 overs. Ali Usman took all six second innings wickets, having a match haul of 10 for 129.

Balochistan drew their match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at State Bank Ground. Resuming their second innings from 27 for one, KP declared their innings on 212 for seven in 56.5 overs. Mehran Ibrahim struck unbeaten 60 off 94 balls, hitting two fours. He added 76 runs for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Sarwar (30 off 74 balls) and 45 for the seventh wicket with Khalid Usman (27 off 20 balls, 3 fours).

Hayatullah, Jalat Khan and Umaid Asif took two wickets apiece.

Chasing 280 to win, Balochistan were 77 for three in 26 overs when stumps were drawn. Azeem Ghumman top-scored with a 66-ball 43, hitting six fours.