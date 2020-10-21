T20 Cup success delights PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said it has once again demonstrated its operational capacity and capability by delivering a safe, healthy and successful National T20 Cup that enabled the leading cricketers to display their best performances in one of the most followed and discussed domestic cricket events ever.

Mohammad Rizwan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the 33-match National T20 Cup, which was spread over 19 days and was staged in Multan and Rawalpindi under strict and unprecedented bio-secure protocols.

This was the opening event of the 2020-21 domestic season with the three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches now being played in Karachi, which will also host the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class matches from October 25.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said: “The National T20 Cup truly reflected the professionalism of the PCB medical staff and officials of the National High Performance Centre, who collectively created an environment that allowed the players to return to competitive cricket.

“We maintained a proactive approach right from the outset of our planning. All our departments were aligned and contributed to the effective delivery of the competition.

“I want to thank the players and officials for committing to work with us during these testing times. Despite the odd bio-secure blip away from the ground, the players maintained their discipline and observed protocols,” he added.

“For the first time, content from our domestic event was used by international media outlets and the game’s governing body, which was heart-warming,” he said.