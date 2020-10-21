Younis, Mushtaq no more part of Pak team management

ISLAMABAD: Batting Coach Younis Khan and Spin Bowling Coach Mushtaq Ahmed will not be part of the Pakistan team management for the limited-over series against Zimbabwe starting with the opening One-Dayer at the Pindi Stadium on October 30.

Younis was appointed as national batting coach for the recent series against England this summer. Younis worked on players’ technique during his two-month association with the team, however at the end of his tenure he expressed his willingness to continue as the batting coach.

‘The News’ has learnt that he will not be part of the team for the two back-to-back limited-overs series against Zimbabwe. The team’s probables will be assembled in Lahore today (Wednesday) for a short training camp. Younis and Mushtaq will not be part of the camp as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to decide on their future association with the team.

When ‘The News’ approached a PCB official, he said Younis would be considered for batting coach job for New Zealand tour. “I don’t think he will be part of the team and coaching staff for Zimbabwe series and even Mushtaq will not be part of the coaching staff this series because the PCB has yet to renew their contracts.”

The official, however, added that both coaches would be considered for this series. “Like England, the tour to New Zealand will also be a lengthy tour. Younis’ services will be considered for that tour also. Soon after the Zimbabwe series, the arrangements for the New Zealand tour would be finalised,” the official said.

In the absence of Younis, Head Coach Misbahul Haq will look after all the responsibilities relating to batting department.

“I think Younis’ position as batting coach is more important for Test series. Since there is no Test involved in Zimbabwe series so there is no need to hire a batting coach.”

Team Management for Zimbabwe Series: Mansoor Rana (Team Manager), Misbahul Haq (Head Coach), Waqar Younis (Bowling Coach), Cliffe Deacon (Physiotherapist), Abdul Majeed (Fielding Coach), Yasir Malik (Strength and Training Coach), Shahid Aslam (Assistant to the Head Coach); Col (r) Usman Anwari (Security Manager), Talha Ejaz Butt (Team Analyst), Raza Kitchlew (Media Manager), Malang Ali (Masseur).