Zimbabwe land in Pakistan, head coach stopped by India

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe cricket team reached Pakistan on Tuesday without head coach Lalchand Rajput who was stopped by the Indian government.

“The Embassy of India in Harare wrote to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) asking that Rajput, who is an Indian national, be exempted from visiting Pakistan for the limited-overs tour in accordance with the travel guidelines stipulated by the Government of India for its citizens,” a statement from Zimbabwe Cricket said.

Zimbabwe Cricket, whose officials in the build-up to the tour had spoken of the necessity for Rajput to be issued a travel visa, did say that the Pakistani authorities held their end of the deal.

Rajput, 58, represented India in four ODIs and two Tests from 1985 to 1987. He was appointed as Zimbabwe’s full time coach in August 2018, after the team’s failure to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

With Rajput out of the tour, bowling coach Douglas Hondo will serve as the team’s stand-in head coach.

Zimbabwe skipper Chamu Chibhabha warned Pakistan to not take his team lightly, saying he is confident that his side can “play well, compete and beat” the hosts in the ODI and T20I series.

Zimbabwe have not played competitive cricket for 11 months, while their hosts have been pretty active of late.

“We have played Pakistan before, and beat them, so we believe we can actually play well, compete and beat them,” Chibhabha was quoted by The Herald, a Zimbabwean publication, before leaving for Pakistan.

“We have had a couple of weeks of training, we played a couple of games,” he said. “The National Premier League is on and the guys managed to play a couple of games as well, so the guys are good and ready.

“And, considering it’s the Super League games, each game that we play going forward is going to be important, considering that the more games we win gives us a better chance to qualify for the World Cup,” Chibhabha said.

The last time the two teams clashed, Zimbabwe were flattened by Pakistan 5-0.

The team entered the bio-secure bubble right after their arrival in Pakistan. The players and their support staff will undergo coronavirus tests and remain quarantined for seven days, which began from Tuesday.

The team was received by Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan.

The 20 Zimbabwe players will camp and train at Army ground. The team arrived after having spent the past week in isolation for the final part of their preparations to minimise the risks of contracting coronavirus ahead of the trip.

Pakistan is the second country to host a men’s international series after England. The latter hosted West Indies, Pakistan and Australia in the summer.

On Monday, a high-level delegation of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) arrived in Pakistan ahead of the team’s arrival. The delegation included ZC Chairman Tiwanga Mukuhlani and acting Managing Director Givemore Makoni.

Earlier this month, ZC had sent a five-member delegation to Pakistan to assess the arrangements for the team’s bio-secure bubble.

This will be Zimbabwe’s first tour of Pakistan since 2015, when they became the first Full Member to visit the country after the attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009.