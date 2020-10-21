Arrest warrants issued for founders of Panama Papers firm

BERLIN: Germany has issued international arrest warrants for the two founders of the firm at the centre of the tax haven scandal exposed by the Panama Papers data leak, German media reported.

Mossack Fonseca founders Juergen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, suspected of tax evasion and associating with criminals, will be arrested if they enter the European Union, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported late on Monday. A spokesman for the Cologne public prosecutor’s office confirmed that two international arrest warrants had been issued in connection with ongoing investigations, but did not identify those involved.