Woman arrested in Iran for ‘cycling without Hijab’

TEHRAN: A young woman has been arrested in central Iran for "insulting the Islamic Hijab", state media said on Tuesday, after a video appeared to show her cycling without a veil.

"A person who had recently violated norms and insulted the Islamic veil in this region has been arrested," Mojataba Raei, governor of Najafabad, told IRNA news agency. A short video shot with a mobile phone was circulated on Monday on social media networks showing a bare-headed woman cycling in front of a mosque.

The long-haired woman, whose head was pixellated, appeared to raise her right arm in the air from time to time as she rode the bike. IRNA said the video of the woman "riding her bike without a veil in the main square" and "in front of a big mosque" provoked protests from residents and clerics in Najafabad.