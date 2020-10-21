Thailand shuts down news site linked to ex-PM

BANGKOK: A Thai news outlet connected to exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra was ordered to close on Tuesday over its coverage of anti-government protests that have rocked the capital for nearly a week.

Voice TV, a website partly owned by Thaksin’s family, was one of four media organisations under investigation because of their reporting of the ongoing protest movement. Thousands of protesters have massed daily in the capital since last week, flouting an emergency edict prohibiting gatherings of more than four people.

But they appeared to take a break on Tuesday, with only several hundred gathered at the usual protest sites. The largely leaderless youth movement is calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha -- a former army chief and mastermind of a 2014 coup -- as well as a re-writing of the military-drafted constitution they say rigged last year’s election in his favour.

They are also calling for the reform of the kingdom’s powerful and ultra-wealthy monarchy -- a long-taboo subject. Prayut on Tuesday accused media outlets of spreading false news.

"Media freedom is important but in some cases there are some media outlets disseminating distorted information that is inciting unrest," he said after a court order following a complaint from the digital economy ministry.

The four media outlets were accused of publishing and broadcasting material that "violated computer crimes laws and the emergency decree", the ministry said. Voice TV executive Makin Petplai denied their coverage had jeopardised national security.

"For 11 years, Voice TV has been committed to democracy, giving space to people’s opinions from all sides with openness, transparency, and responsibility to facts," he said in a statement on their website. Voice TV political commentator Virot Ali said the station will continue to broadcast online until they receive the court’s order in writing. "This is direct interference by the state," he told AFP. "We’ve been singled out because the state wants to deter the other platforms."