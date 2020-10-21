close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2020

SBP paper conservation lab opened

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2020

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Paper Conservation Laboratory was inaugurated on Tuesday with an aim to preserve and digitalise valuable records, which have continuing historical value and/or require preservation for legal or fiscal reasons.

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir inaugurated the lab along with the polyculture forest at Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC), a statement said. After the inauguration, he conducted the tour of the facility and appreciated the work done by the staff.

