SBP paper conservation lab opened

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Paper Conservation Laboratory was inaugurated on Tuesday with an aim to preserve and digitalise valuable records, which have continuing historical value and/or require preservation for legal or fiscal reasons.

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir inaugurated the lab along with the polyculture forest at Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC), a statement said. After the inauguration, he conducted the tour of the facility and appreciated the work done by the staff.