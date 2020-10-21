DPC website launched

KARACHI: Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC) has launched its website with the information about its roles and functions and communiqués, including circulars and notifications, a statement said on Tuesday.

The website is accessible at http://www.dpc.org.pk. Through this website, DPC has embarked upon a more depositor-centric and responsive public awareness programme, it added.

“Launching of its own website is part of DPC’s broader communication strategy towards all its stakeholders, which focuses on making it easier for the users to learn and locate valuable information about the roles and functions of DPC and its communiqués, including circulars and guidelines,” it said. Deposit Protection Corporation is a subsidiary of the State Bank of Pakistan, established under the DPC Act 2016. The objective of the corporation is to provide protection to depositors, especially small depositors in case of a bank failure.