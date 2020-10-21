Gold rates down Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs300/tola to Rs115,700/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs256 to Rs99,194, it added.

In the international market, gold rates dropped $7 to $1,905/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Meanwhile, silver rates also decreased Rs10 to Rs1,250/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver dropped Rs8.57 to Rs1,071.67, it added.