Super League searching for new Grand Final venue

MANCHESTER: A working party has been set up to secure a new Grand Final venue as Super League prepares to break with tradition.

The Betfred Super League title decider has been held at Old Trafford every year since the inaugural Grand Final of 1998 but the coronavirus pandemic has forced organisers into a rethink.

The Rugby Football League stuck with Wembley for last Saturday’s Challenge Cup final after reaching what it described as a “good deal” with the national stadium but it is thought there are too many difficulties to enable Super League to proceed with Old Trafford on Saturday, November 28.

With the game almost certain to be played behind closed doors, cost is an obvious factor and, although Manchester United are away that day, the Champions League draw has caused complications. European ties are scheduled for Wednesdays either side of the Grand Final and groundstaff say they need a week to properly prepare the stadium.

No official announcement has been made but a Super League spokesman confirmed to PA: “We are working through the different options.” With less than six weeks to go to the final, the matter has become a priority for Super League.

A revamped Headingley, which has hosted a series of league double-headers behind closed doors since the resumption of the season on August 2, would be an obvious choice but not if Challenge Cup winners Leeds reach the final.

The winners of Sunday’s NRL Grand Final between Melbourne and Penrith would normally play the Super League champions in February.