Crawley and Ecclestone take cricket writers’ awards

LONDON: Rising stars Zak Crawley and Sophie Ecclestone have been honoured at the Cricket Writers’ Club awards.

Twenty-two year-old Kent batsman Crawley, who hit a sensational 267 in the final Test of the summer against Pakistan, picked up the NV Play young player of the year trophy, joining a long and illustrious line of winners.

Dating back to 1950, the award’s previous winners have gone on to win more than 2,500 Test caps. They include the likes of Fred Trueman (1952), Sir Geoffrey Boycott (1963) and Sir Ian Botham (1977), as well as Crawley’s current England team-mates Joe Root, Ben Stokes and James Anderson.

Ecclestone, the 21-year-old leg-spinner who has shot to number one in the world T20 bowling rankings, takes the women’s cricket award.

Alongside the youthful duo, former England skipper Sir Alastair Cook was named championship player of the year after finishing the Bob Willis Trophy as the top red-ball run-scorer in the country.

Dan Bowser won the Lord’s Taverners disability cricketer of the year and there was special recognition for the West Indies Test team and their captain Jason Holder.

They have been collectively bestowed the Peter Smith award for outstanding contribution to the presentation of cricket to the public after agreeing to become the first touring team to commit to an international series following the coronavirus shutdown.

Crawley, who came out on top in a vote of the CWC’s 450-strong membership, completes the double having previously taken the corresponding prize at the Professional Cricketers’ Association awards.