Military top brass vow to defend frontiers at all costs

RAWALPINDI: At a Corp Commanders Conference on Tuesday, the military top brass concluded that geographical/ ideological frontiers of the country would be defended at all costs, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a series of tweets, the ISPR said a corps commanders conference, presided by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at the General Headquarters.

Geostrategic, regional and the national security environment discussed. The forum undertook a comprehensive review of recent surge in terrorist incidents in country, particularly in tribal districts and Balochistan.

Paying glowing tribute to all civil and military Shuhada (martyrs) for their ultimate sacrifice, the forum concluded that geographical/ideological frontiers of the country will be defended at all costs.

“We have paid a very heavy price to achieve this peace and stability and any attempt to destabilise the country will be responded firmly,” the Army chief was quoted as saying.