Test subjects could be exposed to Covid in January

LONDON: Test subjects could be exposed to the new coronavirus in controlled settings from January in a bid to speed up vaccine development, officials have confirmed.

The government is backing so-called human challenge studies, whereby a small number of participants will be purposefully exposed to Covid-19. It is hoped these studies will help speed up vaccine development.

A small number of young and healthy participants – aged 18 to 30 – will be recruited to take part in the trial. This group of up to 90 participants will then be exposed to the virus in a controlled environment. They will be carefully monitored to establish the smallest amount of virus it takes to cause Covid-19 but not serious illness.

It is hoped the trials will start in January, with results expected by May 2021, pending approval from regulatory bodies and ethics committees. The government announced that it is investing £33.6 million to back the studies in partnership with Imperial College London, hVIVO and the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.

The aim of the research will initially be to discover the smallest amount of virus it takes to cause Covid-19 infection in small groups of healthy young people, who are at lowest risk of harm. The next phase will be to test vaccines. The studies will be carried out under strict conditions at the Royal Free Hospital in London and will feature healthy young adults, carefully selected by researchers, who will be compensated for their involvement. After the initial study, the volunteers will be tracked for a year.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: “We are doing everything we can to fight coronavirus, including backing our best and brightest scientists and researchers in their hunt for a safe and effective vaccine.”

Lead researcher on the human challenge study Dr Chris Chiu, from Imperial College London, said: “Our number one priority is the safety of the volunteers. No study is completely risk-free, but the Human Challenge Programme partners will be working hard to ensure we make the risks as low as we possibly can.

“The UK’s experience and expertise in human challenge trials, as well as in wider Covid-19 science, will help us tackle the pandemic, benefiting people in the UK and worldwide.”

Dr Chiu said that he and his team are proposing to use remdesivir as a rescue treatment for the volunteers, “so that means we will give it to people as soon as we start detecting the viral infection likely before the onset of any symptoms”.

He added: “We believe that giving it very early in the course of the infection will limit the spread of the virus into the respiratory tract as well as into the lungs and and prevent those more severe systemic features of Covid-19.”

Dr Chiu said that while remdesivir has been shown to have no effect on hospital patients with severe Covid-19 in recent studies, the human challenge studies are going to be “a very different situation” as “our participants will not be sick – they will be very early in the course of their infection”.

However, he added that it was unclear at present whether remdesivir will interfere with the ability to detect efficacy of vaccines.