Covid mortality rate up by 140pc in Pakistan amid public apathy

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet members have urged the country to follow coronavirus prevention guidelines amid warnings that last week Pakistan witnessed a 140 per cent surge in the daily mortality rate with 12 Covid-related deaths per day on average in the period.

“Last week, daily Covid mortality was 12. This is a 140 per cent increase versus a few weeks back,” Minister for Planning Asad Umar said in a tweet on Tuesday. “We are collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the results have started to show,” he added.

The minister, who also chairs meetings of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for coronavirus, warned that it the people do not follow the precautionary measures, the situation could worsen. “If we do not change our current path we will lose both lives and livelihoods,” he added.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also expressed displeasure over the public’s ignorance towards virus health guidelines. She tweeted that people have not been wearing masks at public places, putting the lives of others including their friends and families at risk.

“Sadly people have stopped wearing masks at all public places especially markets, offices, restaurants etc. It is an act of extreme selfishness not to wear masks as you endanger not only yourself but also others you come into contact with,” the minister said.

Their warnings came as active Covid-19 cases hit 9,461 after 625 more people tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours leading to Tuesday. As many as 14 patients, 12 of whom were under treatment in hospital died in the same period.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government Tuesday restored the health risk allowance — earlier discontinued — in view of increasing cases in the province.