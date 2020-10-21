Zimbabwe squad arrives in Pakistan sans Indian coach

KARACHI: Zimbabwe’s cricket squad arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday — minus their Indian coach, who had been advised by New Delhi to stay away from the country.

The 20-man Zimbabwe team is competing in a series of one-day internationals and Twenty20s, the first of which is slated for October 30 in Rawalpindi after the players complete a mandatory virus quarantine period.

Pakistan had granted Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput a visa, but he did not travel as per his government’s advice. “Zimbabwe head coach Rajput will miss the Pakistan tour after Indian embassy in Harare wrote to us asking that Rajput, who is an Indian national, be exempted from visiting Pakistan,” a Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) statement read.

In Rajput’s absence, bowling coach Douglas Hondo will supervise Zimbabwe for the tour, with all-rounder Chamu Chibhabha at the helm. Rajput played two Tests and four one-day internationals in a short career before turning to coaching. He was appointed Zimbabwe coach in August 2018.

The schedule will see three one-day internationals in Rawalpindi on October 30, November 1 and 3, while three Twenty20 internationals are set for Lahore on November

7, 8 and 10.

The limited-over series will further the revival of international cricket in Pakistan, suspended after the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked in Lahore in 2009. Zimbabwe were the first team to end Pakistan’s five-year isolation by touring in 2015. South Africa is also slated to tour Pakistan in January.