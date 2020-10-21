Dr Faisal joins WEF’s Global Future Council on synthetic biology

PESHAWAR: The World Economic Forum has nominated 25 of the world experts and leaders as part of the Global Future Council on synthetic biology.

The council includes leading innovators, scientists, government leaders, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists who have been appointed for a term of one year.

Synthetic biology is the cutting-edge discipline of science that deals with the design and engineering of living organisms including bacteria, yeast, plants and animal cells that can have applications in different industries including medicine, food and agriculture, feed and livestock, energy, materials, paper and leather.

Dr Faisal Khan is a pioneering and award-winning biologist based in Peshawar and has been leading a growing research group with researchers and students from different fields.

He was responsible for the design, development and execution of the famous ADP scheme on propagating synthetic biology for the first time in Pakistan at CECOS University and sponsored by the Directorate of Science and Technology, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project was able to support two award-wining IGEM Peshawar teams, which were the first from Pakistan and won bronze and silver medals in 2016 and 2017. It trained more than 100 plus young researchers and was able to inspire 11000 young students in 130 plus schools by exposing them to activities in synthetic biology.

Dr Faisal Khan holds a PhD from the University of Oxford, and is currently an assistant professor at CECOS University, the head of the Precision Medicine Lab at Rehman Medical Institute and the director of the Joint Centre for Bioeconomy at IMSciences.

“The students involved, particularly members of the award-winning IGEM teams, proved how much potential waits out to be unlocked,” said Engr Sohaib Tanveer, Vice-President, CECOS University.

“Through his role as a member of the Global Council, Dr Faisal Khan is set to take his flair and bias towards action to the global level,” he added.