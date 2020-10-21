BRT service to resume from 25th

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) would resume service on October 25 after a month-long suspension due to the fire eruption incidents at some buses.

Spokesperson for TransPeshawar, the company managing the BRT operations, Umair Khan, said the parts that created problems were imported from China and replaced.

He added that the test drives were being done on a daily basis to determine the performance of the vehicles after replacement of the faulty parts.

The fire eruption incidents had taken place on five buses. A team of the bus manufacturing company officials later rushed to Peshawar to inspect the affected buses.

The service was suspended on the recommendations of the inspection team to thoroughly inspect all buses and determine and fix the fault.

The inspection team submitted the report to the government that claimed that the capacitors in the bus were passing more electricity than needed, which had led to fire eruption incidents.

A government official had told The News after the submission of the report that the preparation for new capacitors/ controllers, import, fitting and testing would take around a month before the service could be resumed.

TransPeshawar had claimed that more than three million commuters had travelled on the BRT buses and more than 450,000 Zu Cards had been sold in the month after the service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 13.

The spokesperson said TransPeshawar had resumed the Zu cards sale to passengers, adding that these cards could be purchased from every station.

The spokesperson requested the passengers to follow the measures set by the government to protect citizens from Covid-19.