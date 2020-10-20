PTI to win Senate polls by majority: Shaikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) would win the Senate election by an overwhelming majority.

He said this while addressing a function here. He said the opposition parties wanted to create problems for the government to protect their vested interest. He said the predictions of the opposition parties would be proven wrong, as the incumbent government would complete its constitutional term.

He said the opposition was working on a set agenda to destabilise the government, reports the media. “The elected government cannot be toppled through public meetings, particularly being organised by corrupt politicians,” he added.

The minister said the opposition parties wanted NRO from the government. He said the armed forces also helped civil administration in every nook and corner of the country to counter challenges like flood, Covid-19, sectarian violence and other emergencies.

Shaikh Rashid admitted there was price hike in the country but said due to hectic efforts of the government it would be controlled in next couple of months. He called upon the world leaders, intellectuals and international media to take notice of atrocities committed by Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris and highlight it at global fora.