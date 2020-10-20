Helmand fighting goes deeper into Lashkargah city

KABUL: The clashes have displaced more than 5,000 families, according to the Refugees and Repatriation Directorate of Helmand.

The clashes in the southern province of Helmand have advanced further towards PD3 of the Lashkargah city, a few kilometers from the police headquarters, according to residents and members of the provincial council.

The provincial council members warned that threats to the city will increase if the situation remains unnoticed by the government.TOLOnews reporter Khaled Nikzad. who visited the frontline in Nawa district, Helmand province, says that the government forces told him that they were making efforts to retake the fallen areas from the Taliban.

They have also closed over 40 schools in the province.

The Helmand clashes have drawn national and international reactions from Afghan officials and foreign diplomats who have condemned the Taliban attack and called on the group to reduce violence.

“Today (Saturday) the fourth police district (PD4) fell (to militants). The frontline is in PD3. We are here at the frontline until our last breath,” said Sayed Mohammad, a police soldier.

“The enemy wants to damage the city, but we have weakened them,” said Sefatullah, a police commander of PD3 of Lashkargah city.

The residents said they fear a collapse of Lashkargah city as the fighting continues.“The war has reached PD3. We think that the city will fall if the situation continues. We hope that both sides agree on a political settlement and peace comes to the country,” said Noor-Ul-Haq, a Lashkargah resident.

“The Taliban are the sons of this soil...We are damaged by the war. Let’s get together,” said Mohammad Amin, a Lashkargah resident.