2 vice admirals assume new duties

ISLAMABAD: Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi and Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas assumed responsibilities as Commander Karachi (COMKAR) and Commander Coast (COMCOAST) respectively in Karachi, Pak Navy said Monday.

As COMKAR, Vice Admiral Lodhi will command all naval establishments and training units in Karachi. COMCOAST Vice Admiral Ilyas will the Special Service Group (Navy), Pak Marines and all naval units along the coast and Creeks areas.

Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi has vast experience in command and staff positions. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and has done professional courses from the UK and Philippines.

He holds a masters degree in International Security and Strategic studies from the UK. Before assuming charge as COMKAR he was COMCOAST. He is a recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).