Several officers transferred & posted

PESHAWAR: The competent authority transferred Fazal Hussain (PMS BS-18), Deputy Secretary Finance Department and posted him as Additional Director General (Projects). Merged Areas, Planning & Development Department, in his own pay & scale, against the vacant post, in the public interest, with immediate effect.

It was notified by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Similarly, the competent authority ordered postings/transfers of two PMS BS-18 officers. According to details, Jamal-ud-Din, Deputy Secretary Health Department has been posted as Administrator Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Yasir Imran, Administrator Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been posted as Deputy Secretary (Cabinet) Administration Department. It was notified by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Also, the Competent Authority ordered postings/transfers of three PMS BS-18 Officers with immediate effect.

According to details, Muhammad Kashif Nadeem, Registrar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appellate Tribunal for Sales Tax on services, Peshawar was posted as Project Director, Bannu Development Authority Bannu (OPS) by relieving ADC (General) Bannu of the additional charge. Amir Hassan Khan Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Battagram was posted as Deputy Secretary, Food and Zahid Usman Deputy Secretary Mineral Development Department was posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Battagram. He was also authorized to hold additional charge of the post of ADC (F&P) Battagram. It was notified by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fire breaks out at Mundi Beri

Fire broke out in Mundi Beri area near in Yakattot due to a gas leakage on Monday, officials said.The Rescue 1122 officials said fire brigade and ambulances were rushed to the spot soon the incident was reported. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. No human loss was reported in the fire.

Woman cops honoured

The capital city police officials have honoured a woman police officer after her selection for the UN peace mission. Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur gave cash award and commendation certificate to Assistant Sub-Inspector Saima Sharif.

She is among the officers selected for the UN peace mission. Saima Sharif was recruited ASI after her brother Moeen Ali was martyred during duty.

Liquor seized from car

The local police recovered 60 bottles liquor from a car during patrolling in Hayatabad. An official said the City Patrol during routine patrolling stopped a car and recovered 60 bottles of liquor from it. The driver of the car Noor Khan was arrested.