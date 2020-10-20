Govt mortgaged economy with IMF: QWP

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had surrendered the country’s economy to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Talking to reporters here, QWP provincial vice-chairperson Dr Faiza Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been criticising the former rulers for taking loans from the international money-lending institutions but he borrowed more loan than his predecessors.

She said the recent report of the IMF had exposed the tall claims of the prime minister about simplicity. Dr Faiza Rasheed said other international bodies also expressed no confidence in the economic policies of the PTI rulers. She said rampant corruption had negated tall slogans of the PTI leader, saying the prime minister was giving NROs to his party members, ministers and advisors. Dr Faiza Rasheed questioned why the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had adopted silence over the ongoing corruption in the so-called megaprojects in KP. She observed that the ones claiming to establish a state on the Madina State model had made life miserable for the people. The QWP leader said the days of the rulers were numbered and the Pakistan Democratic Movement would restore real democracy in the country and rid the people of the injustice of the PTI rulers.

Dean assumes charge at UET

Prof Dr Amjadullah has been appointed as Dean Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering of University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar for three years.

A formal notification to this effect was issued after the approval by Governor Shah Farman who also chancellor of the public sector universities by the virtue of his office.

Dr Amjad assumed the charge of the new office on Monday. He has done masters in Computer Security from George Washington University, the USA in 2002 and joined UET on return from there. He did his PhD in Electrical Engineering (Power) from UET Peshawar in 2004 and became Professor in 2014.

Earlier, Dr Amjad has also served as Chairman Electrical Engineering Department, UET Peshawar, and Coordinator UET Kohat campus for more than three years. He has also remained as a member Board of Directors of Peshawar Electric Supply Company Peshawar from 2013 to 2017.

Ophthalmology organisation services acknowledged

The services of CHEF International, a charity organization committed to health and education activities, have been acknowledged overseas.

A press release said this year, 156 ophthalmology organizations from 38 countries of the world had submitted projects for the “Excellence in Ophthalmology Vision Award”.

A panel of ophthalmologists was formed to examine these projects. It selected 12 organizations for the award. The CHEF International from Pakistan was selected from these countries. A grant of 515,000, euro will also be given to the selected organization.

CHEF International Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Sohail Ayaz Khan said that the money would be used for eye treatment in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. CHEF International was founded by senior ophthalmologist Prof Dr Muhammad Daud Khan.