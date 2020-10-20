Quake jolts Mirpur, adjoining areas

MIRPUR: Earthquake of mild intensity jolted the Mangla-Lake city of Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and its adjoining areas at the wee hours on Monday.

The area was shaken following the catastrophe measuring 3.9 at the Richter Scale at 01:05 am on Monday. Epicenter of the earthquake was in 10 kilometer in depth and 30km West of Chakwal.

No loss of life or property has been reported from any part of the quake-hit Mirpur and adjoining areas. Aftershocks of mild intensity are being frequently experienced with pause since the September 24 last year devastating earthquake stroke Mirpur City and its adjoining areas in AJK.

On Monday - Mirpur city was shaken by the earthquake of mild intensity that lasted for about a couple of seconds. People, asleep, woke up hurriedly following the shock and rushed out of houses to open spaces to save their lives. The frequent and intermittent aftershocks have spread more panic in the area.