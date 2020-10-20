Extradition to US: Terror suspect’s plea referred to CJ for 3-member bench

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday referred to the chief justice the case of extradition of Talha Haroon, an accused in New York Times Square attack, to the US.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case. Justice Mushir Alam, however, referred the matter to chief justice for constituting a three-member bench to hear the case.

On the previous date, a three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam, and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case. However, this week the case was fixed before a two-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi.

Justice Mushir Alam observed the matter was being referred to the chief justice to fix it before a three-member bench as a three-member bench had heard the case earlier. Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti also pleaded for hearing by a three-member bench.

On last hearing, held on October 8, the court Thursday questioned how a Pakistani citizen could be extradited to the US in absence of a Pak-US treaty to that effect. Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin had observed that the nature of crime had not yet been ascertained.

The court found documents shared by the government as insufficient, and directed the additional attorney general to submit before it a comprehensive report pertaining to extradition of persons to other countries and documents relating to the nature of Talha Haroon’s offence.

Talha, 19 was arrested in Pakistan in 2016 after the US authorities identified him as one of three men planning attacks on Manhattan’s Times Square and the city’s subway. The other two belong to Canada and the Philippines.

An additional deputy commissioner general had ordered extradition of Talha to the US, but Talha moved the the apex court.