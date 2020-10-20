My father’s relationship with Modi ‘incredible’: Trump’s son

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have an “incredible” relationship, said the US President’s son Donald Trump Jr, adding that the two leaders understand that India and America are together in a “big fight against socialism and communism” spreading all over the world.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event in Long Island, New York on Sunday, Trump Jr. reminisced Donald Trump’s February visit to India, saying the reception his father received in India was “absolutely overwhelming”. Trump Jr is leading the re-election campaign for his father. The presidential elections in the US are scheduled to be held on November 3. “I think the relationship of my father President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is incredible. You know to what I saw the reception that my father received in India, a few months ago it was absolutely overwhelming,” he said. “And I think they understand that two democracies like that are together in a big fight against socialism and communism spreading all over the world so it’’s been an honour to watch it. I love that they have a great relationship and a powerful relationship that will benefit both of our countries going into the future,” he added.