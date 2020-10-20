One more dies of Covid-19, another 93 test positive in a day in twin cities

RAWALPINDI: The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak continues hitting population badly in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as the virus claimed another life in the region taking death toll to 495 while as many as 93 new patients have been tested positive taking tally to 24,693.

On Monday, the total number of patients so far tested positive from Islamabad capital Territory has crossed the figure of 18000 while over 6,600 patients have so far been tested positive from Rawalpindi district. The virus has claimed a total of 300 lives in Rawalpindi district while death of another patient in ICT in last 24 hours has taken death toll from the federal capital to 195.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that as many as 73 new patients have been tested positive from ICT in last 24 hours. To date, a total of 18,069 patients have been confirmed positive from ICT of which 16744 have recovered while number of active cases is continuously on the rise for the last five weeks. On Monday, there were a total of 1130 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, another 20 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 6,624. To date, a total of 6,162 patients have been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that at present, 10 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at a healthcare facility in town while some 152 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district. Another 380 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine in their homes while to date, a total of 4332 persons have been relieved from quarantine, he said.