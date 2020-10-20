No production order for Shahbaz: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said the production orders would not be issued to Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. The opposition parties were doing reprehensible and dirty politics to protect their looted wealth and to halt the ongoing accountability process against their bigwigs, he said this while talking to a private news channel. He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) hadlost its credibility as it had failed in gathering people for their second power show in Karachi. The people were not supporting the convicted, looters and plunderers, who had gathered under banner of PDM to protect their vested interests. Dr Shahbaz Gill said the opposition leaders were using blackmailing tactics to achieve National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), but they could not get it. He said no patriot Pakistani would consider mock and attack on state-institutions as the armed forced had been rendering supreme sacrifices to protect the motherland.