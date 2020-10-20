Cracks may appear in PML-N, PPP: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood says cracks may appear both in PML-N and PPP due to difference of opinion and conflict of interest among their leaders and workers.

Disassociation of Bilawal Bhutto from the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and minus-Maryam gathering of PML-N workers at Bilawal House were the signs of centrifugal tendencies among workers of major political parties of PDM, he said during a talk show of a private news channel on Monday. The minister said both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had set a new tradition in the political history of the country by following a path of maligning the national institutions just to hide their corrupt political track record. He said it was very painful to make allegations against the armed forces of the country in a fragile geo-strategic environment, which would benefit no other than the enemies of the country. Shafqat said after one year’s silence, Maryam Nawaz suddenly started targeting the armed forces, following her party’s failure in getting NationalReconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government.

About the arrest and release of Capt (R) Safdar, the minister said he was arrested under Clause 3 and Clause 8 of the Quaid Mausoleum Sanctity Act 1971 by the provincial police on violation of the written agreement. “Any citizen has the right to lodge an FIR,” he added.